Pregnant Mom Diagnosed With Breast Cancer Weeks Before Due Date

An England mother, Laura Hudson, 34, was to deliver her daughter, Aurora, in November 2023. Weeks prior to her due date, however, she received some devastating news. After multiple analyses and tests, doctors diagnosed Hudson with stage 2 breast cancer, having to deliver her baby just one week afterward, on November 14.

Hudson visited a doctor initially after she noticed a lump. However, she was told that the pregnancy was probably the reason behind it. However, the lump grew bigger, prompting doctors to ask for further testing, including a scan and a biopsy. That is when she received the heartbreaking news of her breast cancer.

When they told me that I had cancer, it completely floored me," she said in a news release shared by The Christie NHS Foundation Trust. "Sam and I just burst into tears. I was in a complete pregnancy bubble, preparing to become a mum for the first time, so had never really considered that it could be something so serious. My mind immediately went to Aurora and what would happen to her."

A Recovering Mother

Right there and then, doctors scheduled a C-section, and, one week later, on November 14, Aurora, Laura's daughter, was born healthy at 37 weeks. Three weeks later, Hudson had to start her chemotherapy. Later, she had to undergo a mastectomy and a reconstruction on April 15. Her treatment ended with radiotherapy sessions in August. According to the foundation, Hudson wishes to remove her other breast in 2025.

For Laura, being a mother and having to go through her cancer treatment was "unbearable." Fortunately for her, she had the support of her family, including his husband, Sam. "Between taking me to hospital appointments and looking after Aurora, they have been my rocks," she said.

That support was vital as Laura Hudson didn't get to interact and do much with Aurora due to her condition. However, her willpower and her love for her daughter motivated her to continue on her journey. "Whenever I was having a particularly tough moment, I'd focus on her," she said. "She's my aurora in the truest sense of the word, a beautiful light in the dark."