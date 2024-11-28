Precious Moments: 2-Year-Old Cuts Off All His Mothers Hair Then Super Glues It Back On

Choosing a hairdresser is always a pretty personal decision. You need one who knows what you like and has the skills to do it. But, this mom had a surprise, midnight hair styling from her 2-year-old, involving some pretty creative super glue usage. She won't be tipping.

In a viral TikTok video, the two-year-old mother laments her new hairdo. Crying into her mirror she shows off the damage. Whisps of hair stick out from the sides of her head, and a nest, filled with pens sits on the top.

Her 2-year-old snuck into her room as she slept, and went to town with the hair scissors. She cut off her mother's hair in chunks and then decided to super glue it back to her head. She also chose to add some extra decoration by gluing pens into the beautifully constructed bun.

She pulls at the ruined hair, struggling to run her fingers through the super glue, pens, and stubble. She doesn't know what to do, and can't do anything to get the glue from her hair. She has tried it all. The only option is to cut it off and start again.

Super Support For The New Glue Hair Style

The poor mother is clearly distressed at what her child has done to her hair with scissors and super glue. Whatever she decides to do it's not going to be cheap. Motherhood comes with many struggles, and some of them are harder than others.

As some commenters pointed out "omg, I would've woke up in a panic..I am so sorry this happened! I honestly would just cut the rest & order a wig until it grows back. He probably thought he was doing an Amazing job." The poor mother must have been so exhausted to be able to sleep through the whole ordeal.

She will probably have to get a wig after cutting her hair off, working around the super glue. But, there is still some praise for the little man's efforts. "Props to your two-year-old, I can never find the super glue, let alone get the lid off! You have a smart boy!" Not only is he a talented hair stylist, but he's also able to find the elusive glue.

To be fair, this is a nice script flip. I had numerous haircuts growing up from my mum that looked significantly worse than this.