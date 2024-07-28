Reports Of Power Outages Hit Paris Amid 2024 Olympic Games

Update 7/27 8:48 p.m ET: Several further reports have surfaced in regards to the power outages in Paris. Several social media users reported that the outages weren't as widespread as others reported. However, some reported that their power went out for a few minutes before coming back on.

That being the case, one person in Paris shared an image of the skyline illuminated. So it appears that any power outages have been resolved.

There is no power outage happening in Paris. Source: My window pic.twitter.com/er1Y2nWu2t — Jay Busbee (@jaybusbee) July 27, 2024

Original story as follows:

There appears to be reported major power outages in Paris, France on Sunday. The city is in the middle of the Olympic Games with the event kicking off Friday.

Several people have reported the outage on X formerly Twitter. At this time, we're not sure how widespread the issue is and the exact cause. One person shared the complete darkness on X. We'll keep you updated as we learn more about the situation and exactly what's going on.

At this time, we've not got an official confirmation on these power outages.

JUST IN: ?? Widespread power outages reported in Paris, France. — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) July 27, 2024

This comes after a series of arson attacks in the city on Friday. The attacks affected the city's transit system. SNCF, a French railway company, commented on that issue.

"Due to coordinated acts of malice in France, affecting several high-speed lines, several high-speed trains are being diverted or canceled. Our teams are fully mobilized in stations, in the call centers. And onboard to ensure that all passengers are informed and can reach their destination. Customers are being informed via email, SMS or on our website. They can cancel their journey free of charge, be refunded, or modify their journey free of charge."

Paris Hit With Arson Amid Olympics

The attacks caused damage to several facilities. The CEO of SNCF, Jean-Pierre Farandou, promised at the time they were working on the issue. He said, "This massive attack on the high-speed train network will cause disruptions at least until the end of the weekend. I would like to assure all our customers of the full mobilization of railway workers to restore train circulation as quickly as possible."

Meanwhile, several people complained about the Opening Ceremony calling it one of the worst. The Olympics has faced several setbacks including bad weather on Friday.

Another question the event, writing, "I'm actually embarrassed on the behalf of France, this is going down as the worst opening ceremony in history." Yet another commented, "I'm sorry but this has to be the worst Olympic opening ceremony in memory. It's an interesting idea bringing the athletes in on boats but it looks rubbish and misses the roar of the crowd. Sorry but not for me."

