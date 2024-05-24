post-malone-strengthens-his-country-music-ties-by-teasing-collab-with-blake-shelton

Post Malone teased a new collaboration with Blake Shelton, solidifying a prophecy the rapper-turned-country crooner put forth in 2015.

"WHEN I TURN 30 IM BECOMING A COUNTRY/FOLK SINGER," the then 19-year-old rapper declared on Twitter on May 12, 2015. "You got plans to sell out already?", a fan shot back. "nope. just making the music I love," Malone, born Austin Richard Post, replied. Well, Post Malone will turn 29 this July, and the Texas native seems well on his way to fulfilling his "dream it, do it" declaration from a decade ago.

His new collab with Morgan Wallen, "I Had Some Help", is cleaning up. This week, the song dropped at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This is Post's second number-one duet, following teaming with pop queen Taylor Swift for "Fortnight" last month. However, the aspiring Country artist isn't resting on his laurels. Post Malone dropped a video on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday (May 23), where he cracks open a beer and jams in the studio, all while belting out tunes with Blake Shelton.

The bit of the tune Posty shared is solidly in the "bro Country" mold, depicting getting half in the bag after working hard. Shelton and Malone go back and forth with the lyrics, "Somebody pour me a drink, somebody bum me a smoke/ I'm 'bout to get on a buzz/ I'm 'bout to get on a roll...I've been breaking my back, just keepin' up with the Joneses."

Post Malone Fans Raise Their Glasses to His Collaboration with Blake Shelton

Of course, Post's fans were feeling the vibe.

"2 of my absolute favs that I never even dreamed would collaborate," a fan wrote upon seeing the footage. "...keep that hit machine coming Posty," a second X user added. A third fan chimed in with, "I love watching Post just living his best life so amazing.'

Meanwhile, other Post Malone fans seem certain the Blake Shelton tease means a full Country Music album is on the way. "COUNTRY ALBUM INCOMING", one hyped fan exclaimed. "This country album is gonna save lives," another Post lover declared.

2024 has been the year of duets for Malone. Besides his team-ups with Wallen, Swift, and now Shelton, Post kicked off the year with a collaboration with none other than Beyonce. Malone lent a hand for Bey's own Country Music effort, Cowboy Carter with the single "Leviis Jeans".

A full Country album from Post Malone appears to be almost inevitable. At the recent ACM Awards, he tantalized fans with a preview of new music, performing a poignant heartbreak ballad titled "Never Love You Again."