Post Malone Reveals Why He Prefers Nashville Over Los Angeles

Clearly, Post Malone loves the time he's spending within country music. Evidently, the industry embraces him as well, given the stars that come out to give him the red carpet treatment. Consequently, the pop transplant finds his adjustment from Los Angeles to Nashville to be pretty breezy.

Recently, Post speaks with Kelleigh Bannon for Apple Music to promote his new album F-1 Trillion. During the conversation, he describes the overwhelming love he feels within Nashville. He says, "It's really nice meeting people in Nashville that made me feel so welcome and new friends and kind of building new stuff, and for once, I'm not sad anymore. I'm happy, very happy."

Post Malone Explains Why He Prefers The Environment in Nashville over Los Angeles

Well why doesn't Post Malone love LA? For some, the reasoning is quite obvious. But for Post, it's not hard to imagine some measure of appreciation for the city. Moreover, he spent plenty of his early years recording his albums in southern California. But for F-1 Trillion, he records the whole thing in Nashville.

So what's the difference between the two? Post puts it pretty simply. "L.A. is L.A. and working here, I've always felt very distracted," he explains. "And it's nice to go to Nashville and really just meet people who are the best at what they do and who are super kind and super talented. it's always like someone wants something from you [in L.A.] And that's something I didn't see often in Nashville."

Post does eventually clarify that he doesn't hate Los Angeles. There's always plenty for him to do in the city and there is a good subset of people, just like there might be bad people in Nashville he hasn't met yet. But as a relatively new father to his 2 year old daughter, Nashville allows him to slow down a little bit. Moreover, he finds the work balance to be easier in contrast to L.A. "There's always something to do, which isn't bad, [but] it's just not conducive to a work environment for me at least," he says of the City of Angels.