Post Malone Performs Country Version Of His Song 'Congratulations'

Post Malone has given his fans an unexpected present of sorts. Per Whiskey Riff, Malone "just dropped his new country project, F-1 Trillion...." Then he released more songs to delight the public as well. The bonus tunes were called F-! Trillion: Long Bed.

As if that weren't generous enough, Malone put a bow on it with another surprise. He performed some of the songs live on YouTube. Thank you, buddy!

Post Malone Entertained His Fans With This New Country-Inflected Version Of 'Congratulations'

He Layered A Nice Country-Type Twang On It

The outlet offered a rundown of the exciting online concert, No backstage pass was needed!

"Posty played an entire set for those that tuned in online, and his setlist ranged from some of his new tracks (obviously) to a cover of Hank Williams' 'Your Cheatin' Heart.' Hundreds of thousands of fans were in the stream watching, and one track he performed that really got social media buzzing was the countrified version of his hit song 'Congratulations.'"

"Congratulations" was on Malone's freshman album, Stoney, from eight long years ago. In the opinion of Whiskey Riff, "This song not only helped propel his debut album, but it also effectively put Post Malone on the map in the music industry."

Now, he has revised it with the addition of country-style instruments and rendered it in a country state of mind, if you will. Gifted artist that Malone is, he made it work beautifully.

This version of “Congratulations” needs to be released asap ? pic.twitter.com/Mp9h8JDikM — ??????? ??????? † (@_DelilahXO_) August 21, 2024

The 2024 Iteration Of 'Congratulations' Drew Sincere Praise

Fans seem to like the Nashvillized, refreshed edition of the tune. One wrote on X, "This version of 'Congratulations' needs to be released asap."

Post Malone sounds like he's been a wholehearted country music artist forever! He reportedly also updated another song from his musical repertoire, "Sunflower," and performed it at that legendary bastion of country music, the Grand Ole Opry. Way to go, Post!

It's fun to see a musician shift gears and switch genres just to see what they do in a brand new lane. Post Malone has shown that he can be true country. We don't know exactly what is next for him, but we will be eagerly listening!