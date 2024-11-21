Post Malone, Nominated In Several Categories, Sings At CMA Awards Tonight With Chris Stapleton

Post Malone has had a huge success with his song, "I Had Some Help." It was nominated for four CMA awards this year, including Song, Music Video, Single, and Musical Event. Tonight at the 58th Annual CMA Awards, Malone was of course on hand performing "Yours." He also sang "California Sober" with Chris Stapleton. That sizzling duet kicked off the show with a bang!

Videos by Wide Open Country

Fans reacted on Reddit. One posted, "Really wish he would have done "Finer Things" with Hank but I realize the new generation may not care much about Hank these days."

Via Parade from X, another wrote, "Glad he and Chris Stapleton opened the show..."

"Amazing opening," wrote another..

There had to have been some anxious thoughts swirling in Malone's mind about possibly taking home his very first CMA Award!

At just 29 years old, he has risen to the very top of the country music world, and deservedly so. His birthday is July 4, and Malone has continued to evolve and explode on the music scene like holiday fireworks.

Post Malone Was Interested In Music As A Kid

He Survived Some Challenging Times Later In His Life

Malone, whose name is actually Austin Richard Malone, first showed a flair for music at a young age. He liked video games such as "Guitar Hero. It was 100%. And I was like, 'All right, let me get a real guitar and see if it translates.' And it did not," he said to CBS News via foxnews.com.

That talent for music has blossomed beautifully over the years. Nevertheless, Malone admits to going through some pretty tough times.

"Four years ago, I was on a rough path," he acknowledged. "Gettin' up, havin' a good cry, drinkin,' and then goin' living your life. And then whenever you go lay down, drinkin' some more and having a good cry. And just like, 'I gotta wake up tomorrow and do this again.' And I don't feel like that anymore. And it's the most amazing thing."

Malone Connects Deeply And Emotionally With His Audience

He Wants Them To Know That He Really Cares

Although life has been good to Malone as of late - he debuted at the Grand Ole Opry in August and reportedly has a fiancee and a baby daughter - he clearly hasn't forgotten the bad days. "I don't want people to feel how I've felt. And I know they do. And I'm here, and I'm on stage. And I just want everyone to feel welcome and to feel loved. And that's the most important thing for me."