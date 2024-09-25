Post Malone Hs Tender Moment With Young Fan Who Has Brain Cancer

Whether you love his music or not, you have to admit that this interaction between Post Malone and a young fan with cancer is downright wholesome.

Post Malone was recently performing in concert. That's when he noticed a young fan wearing a t-shirt trying to get his attention. The T-shirt revealed that the girl had cancer. The shirt said it was her make a wish to meet the singer.

He immediately invited her up. He said, "Come up to the front, ladies and gentlemen, we'll sign that shirt. And f*ck cancer." Five-year-old Ava has been battling pilocytic astrocytoma since 2021. It's a type of cancer.

She underwent more than 58 weeks of chemotherapy. Unfortunately, she lost her vision in 2022. As the GoFundMe says, "If anyone isn't aware as well. Our Ava has unfortunately lost her vision due to the placement of the tumor. We are going to have a long journey ahead our side of the the cancer treatments and visits on top of many things we are going to have to face."

Besides just signing her shirt, Post Malone also met with the fan after the concert and sat down with her for an adorable chat. See below:

Post Malone Meets Fan

Her parents revealed that Ava listened to Post Malone over Elmo while going through chemo. Post replied, "Well Elmo fell off kinda." The two sons tarted talking about everything from their favorite music to Bluey.

The family started A GoFundMe to help with Ava's treatment as well. It's raised nearly $25,000 of a $50,000 goal.

On the platform, they wrote: "After years of treatment, Ava's brain tumor has shrunk some! However, Ava is still ongoing treatment, and now is able to do so from the comfort of home. Ava receives a strict schedule of daily oral chemo medication, which unfortunately causes waves of side effects such as severe fevers and rashes. These side effects can be debilitating, causing her to miss days of school, miss out on activities and can even need hospitalization."

They continued, "In addition to her cancer diagnosis, due to the location of the tumor and the impact it caused, Ava is now completely blind. Despite having cancer and all that has come along with it, Ava is a strong, positive, happy and an incredibly smart young lady. Ava is currently in Kindergarten. In addition to the kindergarten curriculum, Ava learns braille and practices navigating the world with the use of her cane. She enjoys extracurricular activities such as dance classes and swimming lessons. Ava has incredible style, and loves fashion, accessories and going to the hair salon. She loves to tell jokes, listening to music, and playing. Some of her favorite things include Bluey, Descendants on Disney, Monster High dolls, and of course, Post Malone."