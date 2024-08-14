Post Malone Hates The Idea of Being Taylor Swift Famous

Fame sounds incredibly stressful. Sure, the money definitely helps in this regard. I don't know how much I could reasonably complain if I make millions of dollars. However, there's certainly an invasion of privacy you experience when you're famous. The magnifying glass enhances, juicy gossip leaks, and you can hardly go in public like a regular person. You lose a bit of your humanity when everyone knows you. Post Malone knows this as one of the world's biggest pop stars.

Recently, the New York Times interviews Post Malone ahead of the release of his country album, 'F1-Trillion.' There, he opens up about working with two of the biggest artists in the world, Beyoncé and Taylor Swift. Apparently, the security measures they take are absolutely insane.

Post Malone Can't Fathom The Headaches That Come With Being Taylor Swift or Beyoncé

For Swift, she would often hide away under 'an umbrella and drapes' over a golf cart while filming the music video for her song with Post Malone 'Fortnight.' Consequently, paparazzi couldn't ambush her via helicopter or drone. It sounds incredibly isolating and inhuman. But that's just how it is when you're Taylor Swift.

Conversely, Beyoncé takes her security to the next level. Post recalls one of her representatives personally delivering their song 'LEVII's JEANS' to his compound in Utah. This way, there's absolutely no way outside sources can leak the fact they have a song together. Apparently, they still haven't formally met either. They didn't hit the studio together in the way you might expect a song to be done. Rather, they kept all of their interactions strictly through text so nothing could come out prematurely.

Ultimately, Post is just grateful to be in the vicinity of these massive stars in music. It informs him what it means to operate at such a high frequency from the rest of their contemporaries. However, he doesn't envy the position they're in either. "I can't even imagine being at their level — it must suck. That's so much pressure," Malone says.