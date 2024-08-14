Post Malone Credits Daughter With Saving His Life

Post Malone may not want to reveal many public details about his young daughter, but he wants audiences to know that she saved his life.

Post Malone has always been hard to define as an artist with his genre-hopping career. His upcoming album marks his first entirely country album. He's also kept his private life guarded as well. In fact, most fans probably didn't even realize he had a daughter with his longtime partner in 2022.

He let that cat out of the bag but not much else during an interview on The Howard Stern Show. He said, "[At] 2:30 in the afternoon, I went and I kissed my baby girl."

"What baby girl? Are you referring to your girlfriend or you have a baby?" Stern asked.

"No, that's my daughter," Post responded. He said he wanted to keep her details private. "I want to let her make her own decisions." However, he said that he had her initials tattooed on his forehead. The singer said she ended up saving his life.

Post Malone Talks Daughter

"I'll never forget her. If you heard her cry, you'll never forget her, either," he told CBS. "It changes you in the best way ever. And the most beautiful thing is she has a beautiful mom."

Post Malone reflected on his past, saying he was going through a tough time in his life. His family hep lifted him out of it.

"Four years ago, I was on a rough path," he said. "Everything. It was terrible." He said he would drink and cry all the time.

"Gettin' up, havin' a good cry, drinkin,' and then goin' living your life," Malone said. "And then whenever you go lay down, drinkin' some more and having a good cry. Just like, 'I gotta wake up tomorrow and do this again.' And I don't feel like that anymore. And it's the most amazing thing."

Post Malone has pulled himself out of that hole but wants to be an inspiration for fans who are experiencing something similar.

"I needed to for myself, to figure who I am," Malone said. "I don't want people to feel how I've felt. And I know they do and I'm here, and I'm on stage. I just want everyone to feel welcome and to feel loved. And that's the most important thing for me."