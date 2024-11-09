Post Malone Brings The Best Out of Dwight Yoakam on New Single

If you're someone like Dwight Yoakam, you could easily kick your feet up and relax. You absolutely do not have to keep making music. Artists spend their whole career trying to make a song as good as "A Thousand Miles From Nowhere." Still, it seems like the country legend still has plenty to say. Moreover, he finds his inspiration in pop superstar and country's hottest import Post Malone.

Want more from us? Get handpicked stories in your inbox. Join free.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Post has been making it a point to recruit country legends like Dwight as a way to ingratiate himself within the industry properly. Given how thorny he was within the space of rap music, the last thing he probably wants is to seem like just another vulture. Consequently, his album F-1 Trillion acts as a massive homage to country's past and present. He bridges country's history with Dolly Parton, Hank Williams Jr., Blake Shelton, Luke Combs, and more. However, Malone's journey doesn't stop there. Now, he's collaborating with Dwight Yoakam for a great new record.

Dwight Yoakam Makes His Big Comeback With Country's Hottest Import Post Malone

Recently, Dwight Yoakam shared his new duet with Post Malone titled "I Don't Know How to Say Goodbye." Additionally, he announces a new album Brighter Days coming out November 15th on all streaming services.

Want more from us? Get handpicked stories in your inbox. Join free.

It's a hell of a time, the pair engaging in an old fashioned honky tonk type of feel. The peddle steel guitar is at its most squirrelly and light hearted, two guys uniting to lament how they both don't know how to call it quits. It's this dynamic that gives it life: Post is still young and dumb enough to make mistakes, to feel the heartaches and dust yourself off like it's nothing. For Dwight, it's the cagey vet instincts that keep him in this position. "I don't know where I would start to even try. I never learned, can't tell you why. But I don't know how to say goodbye," Yoakam croons.

Dwight sounds like a new man. He has a slightly grizzly effect to his vocals but that just comes with age. He still lights up on record the way he did in the 80s and 90s.