possible-alligator-in-michigan-lake-has-northerners-freaking-out

Yankees are shaking in their fishing boots at the thought of an alligator possibly taking up residence in a Michigan lake.

According to Michigan outlet Hometownlife, authorities are alerting the public to a potential alligator sighting in Kent Lake, located within Kensington Metropark.

Park officials say the alligator sighting might just be a tall tale, but they're not taking any chances. Warning signs are now part of the lake's decor - just in case it decides to go for a swim. They ask visitors to contact Metroparks police if they spot the alligator.

Metroparks communications specialist Danielle Mauter explained the search for the gator went on until early Friday, using drones, ATVs, boats, and a helicopter. She also thanked all the responders for their hard work.

"Despite everyone's best efforts and genuine collaborative spirit, we were unable to spot or locate the alligator," Mauter said Friday morning. "There have been questions about size, which we can not confirm from the one reported sighting. At this time, we will be keeping our eyes open and seeing if the possible alligator makes another appearance, and we will leave the warning signs in place for the public's assistance with any sightings as well."

Mauter also said the whole park remains open to the public. The sighting happened in a part of the lake closed to swimmers and also less used by boaters.

"Be Aware," the posted signs warn. "Possible alligator sighting in Kent Lake." The signs also urge visitors to contact Metroparks Police at 810-227-8910 if they spot an alligator.

Experts Offer an Explanation of a Possible Alligator Taking up Residence in a Michigan Lake

Of course, alligators aren't native to Michigan. It seems a pet let loose or a mean-spirited prankster might be the culprit. "If this sighting is real, it is most likely the result of someone releasing a pet alligator into the lake," Mauter reasoned.

"We ask visitors to use caution and not approach the animal if it is spotted, and to instead call the Metroparks Police at the number posted on signs right away," she explained. "We remind visitors that pets or wildlife of any kind should not be released and relocated to the Metroparks."

In the U.S., alligators predominantly reside in the warmer environments of the southeastern states. They especially gravitate to those states bordering the Gulf of Mexico and in the southern Atlantic states, including the Carolinas and Georgia.