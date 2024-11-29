Popular Vegetable Recalled In 26 States Over Contamination Concerns

SunFed Produce, a fruit and vegetable supplier, has recalled its cucumbers in 26 states and five Canadian provinces due to contamination concerns. Federal health regulators discovered that salmonella infections were connected to the company's recent supply of cucumbers.

The Arizona-based supplier revealed on Thanksgiving that it recalled produce sold from October 12 to November 26, just two days before the holiday. This is according to the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) statement.

Meanwhile, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is also making its own investigation on these recalled vegetable products.

Salmonella Infection Concerns With Cucumbers

SunFed Produce shipped out these specific cucumbers to quite a few states: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington state and Wisconsin.

It also recalled the cucumbers from the Canadian provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Calgary, Ontario, and Saskatchewan.

Salmonella is a nasty infection that can cause symptoms such as diarrhea, nausea, abdominal pain, vomiting, and fever.

Unfortunately, it can lead to more serious health conditions like urinary tract infections (UTIs), amongst other infections in your bones, blood, or nervous system. It can even cause reactive arthritis.

"As soon as we learned of this issue," said Craig Slate, president of SunFed Produce, "we immediately acted to protect consumers. We are working closely with authorities and the implicated ranch to determine the possible cause."

This hasn't been the only recent recall of dangerous foods, as it has been more prevalent during this Thanksgiving. Specifically, with E. coli carrots and listeria-infected meat.

Speaking of E. coli, even Wolverine Packing Co. had to recently recall its ground beef due to E. coli concerns.

According to the FDA, customers should check if they own any of the recalled cucumbers. They should also sanitize any areas that could've resulted in cross-contamination. "Anyone with the recalled product in their possession should not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products," the FDA noted in a statement.

Contact your main healthcare provider if you believe you may have consumed this recalled product. If you're unsure if your cucumbers are from SunFed Produce, check to see if they have labels from the supplier.