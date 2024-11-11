Popular University Under Fire For Anti-Veterans Day Protest

The University of Columbia has garnered lots of online hate as a small group of activists plan a Martyr's Day demonstration to counter Veterans Day.

The group, Columbia University Apartheid Divest, handed out flyers that detail their motives and wishes. It seems they don't wish to bash veterans for serving, but rather want to call out the "Israel-US war machine."

The flyers are adorned with poppy plants. It reads, "Veterans Day (November 11) is an American holiday to honor the patriotism, love of country, and sacrifice of veterans."

It goes further to say "we reject this holiday and refuse to celebrate it. The American war machine should not be honored for the horrors unleashed on others."

The movement stands by its commitment to honor the civilians who fall in battle, "Instead, we will celebrate Martyr's Day in honor of those martyred by the Israel-US war machine. A day to honor the patriotism, love of country, and sacrifice of those martyrs."

People hearing about this demonstration believe it to be an affront to the veterans who have fought to keep the nation's interests safe. The group wishes to change the attitude of Veterans Day. They wish to focus on the innocent individuals who died instead of glorifying a bloodied system.

Can this be done without slapping the surviving veterans who fought and sacrificed for the so-called evil system, however?

Internet Disgusted At University's Martyr's Day Demonstration

Many online believe the Martyr's Day display disparages veterans who fought for all the residents of their country, including the protestors.

"This is shameful. Our kids are lost," writes one.

"Absolutely disgusting and disrespectful," comments another.

"Time for Columbia to start expelling these cretins. Enough is enough," demands one more.

Surviving veterans have also weighed in on the issue. They are insulted by the demonstration.

"As a disabled veteran I stand by decision to serve my Country. I hope and pray some day these "protesters" realize just how discusting their actions are," states a US veteran. He had sacrificed his physical self fighting for the United States, and stands by his decision to do so.

Innocent civilian casualties in any war should be mourned. Whether this should supersede the celebration of dead and surviving veterans of your own nation, however, is a hot topic to say the least.