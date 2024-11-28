Popular Thanksgiving Dish Has Ingredients Linked To Cancer

Ultra-processed foods make up 70% of Americans diets. Numerous ingredients, including one that makes up a Thanksgiving classic, are banned in many developed countries for causing cancer and other side effects.

Before you tuck into that box of Thanksgiving Stove Top Stuffing, take a look at the ingredients on the back. There are two ingredients listed, called BHA (butylated hydroxyanisole) and BHT (butylated hydroxytoluene) that are known to cause cancer.

These two man-made chemicals are used to preserve the food and enhance flavor. But, although you may be able to keep your Thanksgiving stuffing on the shelf all year, it is known to cause cancer.

Many places, including the UK, Europe, and Japan, have outright banned these chemicals. They are known by the FDA as cancer-causing ingredients, and yet they're found in much more than just Thanksgiving stuffing.

Speaking to the NY Post, Dr. Neha Pathak, MD, said "There are lots of animal studies that show that high doses can cause tumor development in rats and hamsters. It is classified as reasonably anticipated to be a human carcinogen."

How Concerned Should You Be About Cancer-Causing Thanksgiving Chemicals?

A huge amount of the foods served on US tables is known as ultra-processed. This means the food has been mostly extracted from other foods. These could be fats, starches, added sugars, and hydrogenated fats. They are also combined with things like preservatives, artificial colors and flavors, and stabilizers. This is where the problems start.

In order to enhance flavor and life, man chemicals are added to the foods. Although they make the foods very palatable, the chemicals are often carcinogenic. Whereas other countries are very strict on just what goes into ultra-processed foods, the US is much less decerning.

It isn't only Thanksgiving stuffing that could end up causing cancer either. Dr. Pathak warns "We have to be very thoughtful about what we are buying and putting into our bodies year-round. This is just one example to highlight the types of chemicals that unfortunately are in a lot of our ultra-processed foods."

It's important to realize just how many ultra-processed foods we put into our bodies. Of course, it is almost impossible to avoid the many cancer-causing chemicals, but caution can be exercised. Choosing to cook from fresh, using basic ingredients rather than packets and tins will reduce the amount of carcinogens in your diet.

Try to avoid packet foods, and ready-made meals this year for Thanksgiving, and reduce your exposure to cancer chemicals.