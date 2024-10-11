Popular Singer Dies One Week After Getting Shot In Head In Miami

Popular singer El Taiger has died a week after getting shot in the head in Miami. The singer was popular in the Cuban Reggaeton genre. Authorities found him inside a car with a gunshot wound to his forehead.

The singer was 37. El Taiger's real name was Jose Manuel Carbajal Zaldivar. Authorities found him on Oct. 4 in Miami's Allapattah neighborhood. The singer's team confirmed that he passed away form his injuries. They also called his death a senseless act of violence.

"Jose Manuel Carbajal, known as "El Taiger," was the victim of a senseless violent crime," a post to his Instagram story read Thursday. "Sadly, this afternoon, El Taiger was pronounced dead and has now been reunited with his beloved mother in heaven."

"While this news is both shocking and heartbreaking, we encourage El Taiger's fans to honor his memory by celebrating the joy he brought to so many fans. Turn up your music, dance and celebrate his life," the post also added. "El Taiger was the people's sentiment and now we must keep that sentiment alive through his music and legacy."

Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales previously confirmed that they rushed the singer to Jackson Memorial Hospital. He was in critical condition.

Singer Dies After Injuries

"We are not certain if there's any other individuals that are related to the investigation that might be out there," Morales said Tuesday. "But for now we need to speak to this gentleman today so if the public can help us out it will definitely help this investigation."

Following his passing, fans began making a memorial outside of the hospital.

"He was my friend, and he was a singer," Jonathan Esponda told WSVN. "He was big for our community, really big in our community."

"Really important for us, because his music, he made a change," fan Daniel Andran told the outlet.

Authorities theorize that the singer may have been shot elsewhere then moved.

"We are certain it did not happen on that corner where the car was found. This happened somewhere else, someone drove it there, left it and left on foot," Miami police spokesman Mike Vega also told Telemundo. "We know there was a lot of blood inside the SUV. He was in the back, and officers had to open the back of the SUV to get him out."