Popular New York Cowboy Who Bares All Explains Why He Does It Everyday

If you've been to New York and Times Square, you've probably come across Robert Burck. The cowboy bares all by stripping down to just his underwear in public.

Burck quickly established a reputation among the street performers in New York. But why does he do it? Speaking with the New York Post, the cowboy explained how he found his calling.

He said, "I'm from Green Hills, Ohio. Dad was acting mayor. Halfway through my master's of business at Xavier University, I started working out, went to a gym and began stripping at bachelorette parties. I wanted to be a singer, model, anything to get famous. Some photographer suggested shooting me naked, even in underwear. Next day I made news and suddenly felt like a king."

From there, Burck started living out his cowboy dreams.

He said, "So I started this idea. In Japan, I threw all my clothes out which meant they couldn't put me in jail. In Cincinnati and DC, I got arrested. I also get smutty remarks half a dozen times a day. But I put it all out on the table."

Cowboy Finds A Calling

It turns out that the guitar is more than just a musical device. It's also where the cowboy keeps his tips as well.

He said, "They're put in a hole on top of my guitar. Yeah, people say stupid things to me. Somebody once punched me in the face. People have thrown stuff at me, ripped my underwear off. They all laugh, giggle and find me enchanting. Once some guy yanked my underwear off and I was thrown to the ground. I just got up, went into my nearby garage and took out some fresh BVDs. I travel with about 50 pair. Like an outfit, they get washed and reworn."

He's also been arrested as well. He explained, "Once on a drive to California I got arrested 15 times — but at least I got on TV."

The cowboy has a wife, a kid, and a career that's very unique. However, there's one night that's particularly tough.

He said, "New Year's Eve's tough. It's like Mardi Gras. I sometimes wait in my car three to four hours and read books until midnight. I mean, you know, you do whatever it takes."