Popular Drug, Second Most Commonly Prescribed To Older Adults, Linked To Bone Loss

A new study by John Hopkins Medical has found that Levothyroxine has been linked to bone loss in users. This is concerning as it is the second most prescribed drug for older adults in the US.

The drug, Levothyroxine, is used to treat an underactive thyroid and is currently taken by around 7% of the US population. However, a recently released study has shown that it caused bone loss in the majority of older adults taking it. The paper states "Our study suggests that even when following current guidelines, levothyroxine use appears to be associated with greater bone loss in older adults."

This condition is called osteoporosis and affects bone mass. People suffering from this will experience much less bone density, and be more prone to breaks and wear and tear. Weakened bones can cause serious complications, and can even cause life-threatening complications.

Many May Be Taking Bone Loss Drug Unnecessarily

In the study, they question the amount of elderly people taking Levothyroxine despite its known issues with bone loss. The statement reads "Sometimes, patients have been taking levothyroxine for many years, but it is not clear why it was initially prescribed or if it is still required."

This implies that, although it may have been initially required, it may no longer be. Prolonged use of the drug is where the issues begin to arise. Bone loss isn't immediately an issue, but with overuse, it certainly can be.

The lead author of the study on the drug noted that "Data indicates that a significant proportion of thyroid hormone prescriptions may be given to older adults without hypothyroidism, raising concerns about subsequent relative excess of thyroid hormone even when treatment is targeted to reference range goals." The drug, despite helping many with an underactive thyroid, may only be temporarily necessary, and in some cases not necessary at all.

The side effects of Levothyroxine on bone loss are known by the pharmaceutical company. They admit that prolonged use can be detrimental, and issue warnings about it. If you, or someone you know, are taking this drug, it is probably a good idea to visit a doctor. You may be doing more bad than good.