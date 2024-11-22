Popular Anxiety Medication Being Recalled Due To Life-Threatening Error

A popular anxiety drug is being recalled nationwide. The company discovered that it made a potentially life-threatening mistake on the carton. The drug maker Endo announced a recall for its clonazepam tablets. The drug is prescription-based.

Endo is expanding its recall because some cartons contain both the wrong drug code as well as incorrect drug strength.

The company released a statement, "Specifically, Endo's ongoing investigation has identified the possibility that the Clonazepam product lots listed below contain a limited number of cartons printed with the incorrect strength. And National Drug Code (NDC) code due to an error by a third-party packager. The blister strips and tablets inside the product pack reflect the correct strength for the lot."

Anxiety Medication Recalled

In total, the recall affected 16 lots of Clonazepam Orally Disintegrating Tablets, USP (C-IV). The popular anxiety medication doses ranged from 0.125 milligrams to 2 milligrams. Each package features 10 blister strips. These strips contain six tablets.

The anxiety medication affected expires between August 2026 and February 2027. Endo released a warning about the risk of the popular anxiety medication. It said, "Children and adults who inadvertently consume a higher dose of clonazepam could be at increased risk for the adverse events of significant sedation. Confusion, dizziness, diminished reflexes, ataxia, and hypotonia. There is reasonable probability for significant, possibly life-threatening, respiratory depression especially for patients with concomitant pulmonary disease. Patients who have prescribed dosing near maximal dosing. And patients also taking other medications that could cause additional respiratory depression."

Clonazepan is used to treat anxiety disorders but can also be used as a seizure medication. The risk of taking a high dose increases due to the mislabeling. The drug maker also issued instructions if you take the medication on what to do.

It stated, "The product lots were distributed through wholesale distributors to retail pharmacies nationwide.Endo is providing written notification to wholesale accounts and retailers that have received the product lots and is arranging for the return of all existing inventory through Inmar, Inc."

It continued, "Distributors, retailers that have the product lot being recalled should immediately stop distributing and dispensing and return to the place of purchase or contact Inmar on the below telephone line. Consumers in possession of any unused prescribed tablet cartons of Clonazepam Orally Disintegrating tablets, USP bearing the above lot numbers have been advised to discontinue use of the product. In the event that a patient inadvertently took an incorrect dose rather than the intended dose, they are advised to consult a physician."