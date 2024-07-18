Political Commentator Lou Dobbs Dies At 78

Lou Dobbs, political commentator and TV host, has died at the age of 78. His social media account confirmed his passing. They called him a fighter until the end.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of 'The Great Lou Dobbs,'" his social media account announced. "Lou was a fighter till the very end — fighting for what mattered to him the most, God, his family and the country. Lou's legacy will forever live on as a Patriot and a great American," the post continued. "We ask for your prayers for Lou's wonderful wife Debi, children and grandchildren."

Dobbs worked for both CNN and Fox Business during his career. Through the years, he famously or infamously depending who you asked supported conservative causes. He controversially asked if President Barack Obama was a natural born U.S. citizen. He was also a big supporter of Donald Trump during his time in the White House.

When Trump failed to earn a reelection, Dobbs questioned the 2020 election results. That resulted in Smartmatic, the voting technology company, suing him.

Lou Dobbs Through The Years

Following his passing, Trump took to social media to mourn the commentator's passing. He also expressed condolences to Dobbs' family and wife.

"The Great Lou Dobbs has just passed away — A friend, and truly incredible Journalist, Reporter, and Talent," Trump wrote. "He understood the World, and what was 'happening,' better than others. Lou was unique in so many ways, and loved our Country. Our warmest condolences to his wonderful wife, Debi, and family. He will be greatly missed!"

Prior to becoming controversial for his political views, Dobbs was a mainstream journalist. He worked as he chief economics correspondent for CNN. He also hosted Moneyline for the channel in 1980. Dobbs started Space.com in 1999 but returned to CNN in 2001. He ended up leaving the network in 2009 over his coverage of Obama. Dobbs then moved to Fox where he hosted Lou Dobbs Tonight from 2010 until 2021.

Whether you loved or hated him, it's hard to deny that Dobbs was a crucial figure in the current makeup of commentary on American politics. His family and friends mourn the political commentator.