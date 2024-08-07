Police Officers Make Grisly Discovery — A Crockpot With Severed Hands

Near a bridge in Westchester County in New York, police made a horrifying discovery. Per the New York Post, a body was dumped into a shopping cart and subsequently burned. First responders initially responded to what they believed was just a fire. However, when they put the fire out, that's when they discovered the burned, dismembered corpse.

The body was burned and mangled to such an extent that the age and gender of the person couldn't be readily identified. After that discovery, another grisly scene was uncovered a few days later in a Bronx apartment. Inside a bleach-filled crockpot within the apartment, police found severed human hands.

A black bag was found inside a nearby freezer, but investigators have yet to open the bag to observe its contents. It's suspected, however, to contain more remains — including at least one leg. When a deeper search was conducted, investigators found a gun and drugs resting inside a bedroom.

"Investigators believe that earlier Monday, two people loaded more body parts into a shopping cart, pushed it onto a Metro-North train, and then brought it to Sherwood Avenue and Bronx River Parkway in Yonkers, where they lit the remains on fire," sources close to the Post said.

Police Find Severed Hands Within A Bleach-Filled Crockpot

The apartment building's 65-year-old super "told The Post that the tenant of the fourth-floor apartment where the remains were found lived in one room of the two-bedroom unit." He acknowledged that the tenant did drugs, receiving more than a few complaints. The super also viewed footage showing a man and woman entering and leaving the room.

"All I know is the police told me somebody was killed there. I don't know who," the super said. "I've never seen something happen like this. This is the first time I've known something like that happening here."

The city medical examiner's office will officially determine the person's cause of death in due time. Additionally, no arrests have been made, but an investigation is ongoing. Until further details are revealed, that's where the situation has ended for now. When we at Wide Open Country learn more about the gruesome case, we'll be sure to keep our readership informed.