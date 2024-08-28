Police Officer Arrested At Kenny Chesney Concert For Urinating On Woman's Shoe

What, a police officer never peed on you? I thought that was a rite of passage once you hit adulthood! Kenny Chesney had a concert in Massachusetts at the Gillette Stadium. Attending this concert was one Shane Lynch, hailing from Rhode Island. He's an officer of the law, but that night, he was just a guy jamming to some Chesney songs.

Or, at least, that's how the night should've gone down. Per The Providence Journal, Lynch would soon find himself the victim of the ultimate dose of irony. He was arrested for disorderly conduct and, later, wanton destruction of property. "What did he do?" I hear you ask. ...Well, the headline spoils the surprise, eh?

Down in the pit — the front row area — Lynch decided to release all those beers he enjoyed throughout the night. He proceeded to urinate on a nearby woman's shoes. Joseph Brienze, an officer working the concert detail, stated that he and another officer were sent to check on the "disturbance."

Seeing Lynch, he saw someone who "appeared to be extremely intoxicated." As Brienze tells it, Lynch was "holding a Bud Light can, swaying back and forth and his eyes were almost closed." Additionally, Brienze noted that Lynch's zipper was down and his shorts "appeared wet."

A Police Officer Pees On A Woman At A Kenny Chesney Concert

The poor victim, who opted for anonymity, was interviewed by Mark Bohnenberger. Recalling the incident, she said she felt "something wet spray her leg. She looked down and saw Shane urinating on her shoes."

"Did you just pee down my leg?" she asked Lynch. Lynch, in response, allegedly said, "I did?" and proceeded to try and blend into the crowd to avoid his crimes. She told Bohnenberger her "leather Ariat cowgirl boots" smelled of urine and were effectively ruined. According to her, that's $180 down the drain — all for Kenny Chesney.

I'll admit it, I found it so difficult to write this story up because I was laughing so hard. I think I watch too much Curb Your Enthusiasm because, for some reason, I perfectly envisioned all of this happening on that show.