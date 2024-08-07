Police Dog Dies After AC Malfunctions In Police Car

Vader was a K-9 unit for the Arnold MO Police Department. The 4-year-old police dog suffered a terrible tragedy when Vader passed away from heat exhaustion in a police car. Reportedly, the vehicle's air conditioning malfunctioned. The police department issued a statement regarding Vader's passing on its Facebook account.

"The K-9 handler left Vader in a running, air-conditioned patrol vehicle, which is necessary and common practice when the K-9 partner is not actively engaged in police work. When Vader's police handler returned to the vehicle, it was discovered that the air conditioning system malfunctioned," the statement clarifies.

Vader was quickly rushed to a local veterinarian clinic. Initially, Vader showed signs of improvement. He was then transported to a 24-hour clinic for further treatment. However, no further treatments were available, and Vader passed away shortly afterward. The Arnold Police Department would clarify the usual tact for heat alarms within police cars that failed to trigger in Vader's case.

"All Arnold Police Department K-9 vehicles are equipped with a system that notifies the handler by phone, activates the emergency lights and siren, sounds the vehicle horn, activates cooling fans, and rolls down the vehicle windows, if the vehicle temperature increases to a certain level. In this instance, the heat alarm system failed to activate."

It isn't quite clear yet why the alarm failed, but an investigation into the matter is ongoing. Until then, the Arnold Police Department is in mourning for their fallen beloved member. "Please keep Vader's handler, his family, and the members of the APD in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn the loss of our K-9 partner."

Regrettably, this situation is similar to a case in June. Horus, another police dog, died in a police car due to the heat in Missouri. Reported by KMBC, a few local residents believed that Horus' death was the result of negligence rather than a malfunctioning system.

"The officer should be charged," one man told the outlet. "Just as any member of the public would be if they had caused the dog's death. No excuse at all."