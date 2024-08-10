Police Arrest Woman at Applebee's For Sharing Her Endless Appetizers

Imagine going to jail over some Applebee's! Apparently, they're serious about the rules over at the chain restaurant. If you aren't abiding by their guidelines, you might mess around and face the slammer. This woman in Illinois experiences this firsthand.

Recently, Portage, Illinois police respond to a disturbance at a local Applebee's Bar & Grill. On the dispatch, they hear multiple women bickering and screaming at people. When they arrive on the scene, one Chicago woman in particular is outraged that the chain restaurant isn't working with her. Antagonizing on both sides, including fellow patrons, cause endless arguing over one key issue. They aren't letting this woman share her endless appetizer with her table.

Arguments Break Out Over The Applebee's Endless Appetizers

This woman navigates the Applebee's menu and sees an absolute steal. Order the All You Can Eat Appetizer for $15.99, you will get double-crunch shrimp, tender riblets and boneless buffalo wings. Additionally, you'll get a bottomless portion of fries. However, the kicker is, you can't share your order with the rest of the table. It explicitly states on the menu that your order is strictly your order. The Chicagoan clearly didn't get the memo on this.

Evidently, she's under the impression that she ordered the $15.99 deal and tried to ensure her people could eat with her. Consequently, no one breaks the bank at the local Applebee's that night. However, drama ensues when the manager insists that everyone at the table has to fork over $15.99. They firmly deny that a whole table can eat for less than $20.

Now, other Applebee's patrons are equally frustrated that their dining experience is being disrupted by this incident. Therefore, they begin to antagonize the woman as well, causing everything to get out of hand quickly. Then, she tries to put her hand over someone's mouth to keep them from speaking. It spirals into an absolute mess. Police try to warn her of the consequences but the woman wouldn't stop. As a result, the cops take her to jail and charge her with disorderly conduct. All that over some Applebee's!