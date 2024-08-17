Police Arrest Woman Allegedly Trying to Steal Graceland Property

Grifters have been trying to scam and con their way into nabbing the Graceland property. Through a lot of smoke screens and headaches in the investigation, it looks like authorities finally have someone responsible for the attempt.

Recently, police arrest Missouri woman Lisa Jeanine Findley, alleging her involvement in the fraudulent Graceland foreclosure attempt. The case gains national attention when Elvis Presley's granddaughter Riley Keough sues her to block a foreclosure sale. Assistant Attorney General Nicole M. Argentieri releases a statement regarding the incident. ""As alleged in the complaint, the defendant orchestrated a scheme to conduct a fraudulent sale of Graceland," she says. "falsely claiming that Elvis Presley's daughter had pledged the historic landmark as collateral for a loan that she failed to repay before her death. As part of the brazen scheme, we allege that the defendant created numerous false documents and sought to extort a settlement from the Presley family. Now she is facing federal charges"

Missouri Woman Faces Federal Charges For Allegedly Trying to Steal Graceland Property

In the complaint, it alleges that 53 year old Findley assumed 3 different identities. Consequently, she could play her alleged grifting on Graceland as Naussany Investments & Private Lending LLC. It lends Lisa some form of legitimacy despite the company being nonexistent and not having any reputation behind it.

However, on the surface, it passes by. Then, Findley claims that Lisa Marie Presley defaulted on a $3.8 million loan. As Naussany Investments, the conwoman seeks $2.85 million as compensation. Moreover, she forges documents to make it seem genuine. Lack of cooperation causes the foreclosure attempt on Graceland.

Eventually, the scheme comes to light, leaving Findley to scramble and cover her tracks. She writes to the Presley family and different press outlets, cobbling a story of how a Nigerian identity thief is actually the one to worry about. Still, Findley's attempts proved fruitless and now she heads to court over the Graceland debacle.