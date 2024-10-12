Police Arrest Woman After She Chops Up Body And Cooks It In Pots

Kentucky police arrested a woman named Torilena Fields, 32 in Mount Olivet after a man discovered a body in the Fields's backyard. Police later arrested Fields and later discovered that not only was the victim Fields's mother, Trudy Fields, but that they also found human remains inside a steel pot being cooked.

According to a Kentucky State Police report, police arrived at the scene after the man, who was hired to do some property work, called them at 12:26 p.m. after finding Trudy's body in the backyard. According to Fox News, the man found a blood-stained mattress and what appeared to be Trudy's hair. He then followed some drag marks in the grass that led him to discover the dismembered body.

After police obtained a warrant to search Fields's residence, they were met with resistance. "Troopers attempted to make contact with a female inside the residence but received no response," reads the report. It took until 11 p.m. for Torilena Fields to come out, but police had to use tear gas first.

Kentucky State Police reported that Fields had blood on her hands, face, and clothes. During their search of the property, they discovered a steel pot inside an oven that had human parts in it being cooked. They also found body parts and organs inside the mattress found in the backyard.

A Gruesome Discovery

According to the man who found the dismembered body, he visited Torilena and Trudy just the day before the gruesome finding. He also said that, when police arrived, Torilena was "casting spells" at them and was being confrontational. Police believe Torilena was using drugs.

Residents were horrified after hearing about what happened. "It was like a horror movie," said resident Alan Lainhart. "It's just a bad situation. It just surprised everyone. You would never know." He shares the sentiment of other neighbors who are worried about this type of violent act happening in their area. "You hear about this in other states, other places," continued Lainhart. "It's just closing in on this area. ?Sad. Sad for the family."

Police arrested Torilena Fields who was charged with obstructing governmental operations, tampering with physical evidence, and abuse of a corpse. While police are further investigating Trudy's death, Torilena Fields will be lodged at Bourbon County Detention Center. As the investigation unveils more details, Torilena may receive more charges against her.