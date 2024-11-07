Plane Crashes Into Car On Take Off Killing Father, Son, And Others

On Tuesday, an Arizona business jet collided with a car after a failed takeoff. The fiery explosion killed five individuals, two of which were a father and his 12-year-old son.

Videos by Wide Open Country

The HondaJet HA-420 aircraft was to leave from the Falcon Field Airport in Mesa for a flight to Provo, Utah. The takeoff was aborted and the plane came crashing through a metal fence. Unfortunately, a car was travelling down the road and both vehicles collided.

Authorities reported this information on Wednesday. The National Transportation Safety Board, the Federal Aviation Administration, and Mesa authorities are investigating the circumstances of the crash. It is currently unclear why the vehicle couldn't or didn't take off properly.

Out of the five passengers in the aircraft, four died immediately. The pilot is being treated for critical burns in hospital. The driver of the car makes for the fifth to die from the crash.

Father, Son, And Others Died In Plane Collision

Aboard the plane when it crashed was Drew Kimball, 44, and his son Graham Kimball, 12. Other victims include Rustin Randall, 48, and Spencer Lindahl, 43. They were both managers at Ice Man Holdings LLC, a Mesa company.

Authorities have withheld the identification of the deceased driver whilst they await positive identification. The pilot is also unknown, as is his current condition. Authorities didn't mention him being in a life-threatening state, so it's likely he's on the long road to recovery.

The plane was traveling at incredible speeds prior to the crash. According to Aviation International News, the jet accelerated to more than 153 mph before taxiing about 1,300 feet from the end of the 5,100-foot runway. With such speeds, it's miraculous that the pilot survived at all.

A spokesperson for Flightradar42 said that the plane slowed to 78.25 mph at its last recorded position before the crash. This suggests the pilot attempted to slow the vessel down to prevent the crash.

The investigation is still early, and no more details have been shared with the public.