Pizza Worker Disemboweled After Delivering The Wrong Order

On November 17, a pizza worker was disemboweled after a heated argument about a botched order.

Videos by Wide Open Country

According to police, officers arrived at a MOD Pizza in Norfolk, Virginia, at around 2:25 pm for a reported stabbing. Officers found an anonymous victim, 24, suffering from several stab wounds. According to court documents, these slash wounds exposed his intestines.

Despite the gruesome and grizzly nature of his injuries, they were deemed non-life-threatening. The victim was taken to the hospital where he is currently receiving treatment. The current state of the worker is unknown, although it's likely he's on the long road to recovery.

Catherine Harper, 45, and Corey Harper, 47, have been arrested without bond. They have both been charged with malicious wounding, although Corey has suffered an extra charge for brandishing a firearm. They attended court on Monday and are due back on January 14.

The public display shocked patrons and staff as the authorities were called. Court documents describe the incident occurring over Catherine's pizza order.

Botched Pizza Order Results In Employee Getting Disemboweled

Catherine was arguing with the employee over what she believed was a botched order. She then called her husband, Corey, to come over to "handle the situation."

When Corey arrived to the MOD Pizza, he stabbed the employee numerous times. A slash across the stomach also revealed his intestines. They then promptly left the scene. It's by a miracle that the employee didn't die immediately from the wounds.

The couple are being held at Norfolk City Jail. No bond was granted due to the awful nature of the crime.

MOD Pizza issued a statement to Wavy about the event. They state that they were "dismayed" to hear of the incident. The pizza chain is working with the police. "Moments like these force organizations to re-examine employee training and look for ways to reinforce values and expectations," they say.

"Our top priority is creating a fun and inspiring place to work and a great place to eat."

I wish the employee a speedy recovery. No one should have to suffer so gravely for doing their job.