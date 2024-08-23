Pioneer Woman’s Daughter Abandons Corporate Job To Become Cowgirl On Family Ranch

Paige Drummond, daughter of the Food Network's Pioneer Woman, Ree Drummond, has traded her business suit and her briefcase for boots and britches. She returned to the family ranch to be a cowgirl.

The corporate world is not for everybody, especially long-term. Those who have been in it for a while sometimes can't wait to leave. The pressure and the all-consuming lifestyle can get to be a bit much.

So it was with great interest and more than a little curiosity that we heard about Paige making this major career shift from corporate to country, boardroom to barnyard.

Good for her! Did she make such a radical career change because she would rather deal with cows than corporate hotshots? We have the scoop!

Paige Drummond Is The First Of Ree Drummond's Children To Return To The Family Ranch To Work

She Recently Got Engaged As Well

Per Fox News, "Ree, 55, who shares five children with her husband Ladd, previously revealed that Paige became the first of the Drummond kids to come back to her hometown of Pawhuska, Oklahoma, and work alongside her father as a full-time cattle rancher."

Ree has immense confidence in her daughter as she assumes her responsibilities on the ranch. The work isn't easy or dainty, but Paige is 100 percent up for it.

As Ree wrote in her Pioneer Woman blog, (it originally appeared in The Pioneer Woman Magazine, Fall 2024 edition), "[Paige] can really hold her own with the cowboys. She's not learning it for the first time. She grew up doing this."

Paige Drummond's Day On The Ranch Is Highly Demanding

She Typically Awakens In The Middle Of The Night To Start Her Day

Ree Drummond described a typical day for Paige in her Pioneer Woman blog. She gets up at 3:30 am, and her chores start very early. There is absolutely no time to slack off. And she has to be ready to get her hands dirty, like real dirty. Paige has to do things like "round up, vaccinate and brand about 150 Black Angus calves and [move] on to another pasture to do it all again. The work is unrelenting."

Still, Paige seemingly finds this rugged life gratifying and energizing. Kudos to her for having the courage to make such a huge reset and for making it work.