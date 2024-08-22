Pioneer Woman's Daughter Hilariously Burps A Dog In Viral Video

Many of you enjoy seeing Ree Drummond - better known as The Pioneer Woman on the Food Network - bustling in her spacious kitchen. She always cooks delectable dishes for her family and shows how to do the same for yours.

We recently got a glimpse of her oldest daughter Alex Drummond Scott, who is pregnant, burping her dog on a video that has gone viral. Yes, she helped George, a lovely golden retriever, finesse a canine belch for all to watch.

We wanted to learn this doggy technique - or at least have a guffaw or two - so we took a look for ourselves!

'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond's Daughter Was Trying To Burp The Dog As Practice Before She Has Her Baby

George The Dog Proved To Be Very Cooperative

Per tasteofcountry.com, "In the video on Instagram, she's using her dog to brush up on her mom skills, jokingly patting his back to practice burping a baby. But George takes the joke seriously, and agreeably lets out a loud burp after just a few seconds of patting — much to Alex's surprise and delight."

We have never heard of or witnessed anything like this. Bravo to Alex and George for making it work! Looks as if Alex will be well-prepared for the arrival of her baby!

George Had Another Earlier Assignment That He Did Not Handle As Well

He Was Participating In The Baby's Gender Reveal

George was enlisted by Alex and her husband, Mauricio Scott, to help with their baby's gender reveal. He was supposed to take a bite from a cupcake that had either pink (girl) or blue (boy) filling. Well, unfortunately, George's appetite got the best of him.

Instead of taking a nibble from the sweet treat, he chowed down on practically the whole thing, spoiling the couple's surprise!

The Scotts did not quit there, however. They gave their four-legged buddy George a second chance, and the gender of the baby was at last unveiled. It's a girl. Congrats to all three of you! Alex is reportedly due to have the baby sometime this winter.

In more happy Drummond news, Paige, Alex's sister, announced her engagement recently.

We are glad for 'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond and her close-knit country family!