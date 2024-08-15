Pioneer Woman Says She Urged Her Husband To Retire From Ranch Work After Injury

You might not recognize the name Ree Drummond. Chances are you know her better as The Pioneer Woman from the Food Network show of that name. Her kitchen is your kitchen!

She loves to rustle up delicious-looking dishes while entertaining us with her folksy banter. Ree always makes you feel like you actually know her. Who wouldn't love to have a best friend or neighbor like that?

She encouraged her husband, Ladd, to pull back from his physically demanding duties on their ranch in Oklahoma. Let's see what the Pioneer Woman said to her spouse!

Ree Drummond Felt That Her Husband Ladd Needed To Curtail His Ranch Work

Ladd Endured "A Busy. Slightly Rough Summer"

Per foxnews.com, it's clear that Ree worried about her spouse overextending himself in the ranch. What he does routinely is incredibly challenging and tough on the body. She wrote on The Pioneer Blog, "I think I say this ever year, but the work, the early mornings, the unrelenting grind, the exhaustion...it has been a little much."

Ree emphasized that Ladd did not grouse about his responsibilities. She was voicing her own opinion.

She added, "A couple of weeks ago, after watching him limp inside, covered in dust and blood after a particularly long day, I actually said the words, 'I don't think we can do this anymore. It was partly in jest, but also maybe a little bit not. How much harder can you work, how much longer can you do this, are you okay, is what I was really thinking."

Ree Drummond's Worries Are Well-Founded

Three Years Ago, Ladd Drummond Was Badly Hurt In A Car Accident On The Ranch

He and his nephew Caleb were working to extinguish a wildfire at the family ranch. They had a car accident. Ladd initially downplayed the severity of his condition but he actually had sustained major injuries.

Writing in a 2021 blog post via foxnews.com, Ree explained, "[Ladd] broke his neck in two places—and evidently one of the two fractures was very close to being catastrophic. Have I mentioned cowboys don't like to admit when they're hurt? Ladd was transferred to Tulsa and had surgery to stabilize one of the fractures. Thanks to some rods and also other hardware (and an amazing neurosurgeon named Dr. Kalani), it's fixed now and that danger is over."

The Drummond Family Is Loving And Close-Knit

They Happily Marked A Special Occasion Recently

Ree and Ladd have five children. One of them, Paige, 24, recently got engaged, so the Drummond clan got together to share their joy. Ree wrote, "So to see [Ladd] smiling and walking around and enjoying the celebration of his second child and the man she's gonna marry...well, it made me feel a little better about things."