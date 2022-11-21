Pink Gave Olivia Newton-John the Most Heartfelt Tribute During the 2022 American Music Awards

Pop star Pink took the stage during the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday night with a heartfelt tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John. The "Just Like Fire" singer opted for a tasteful solo performance during the awards ceremony, honoring Newton-John by singing one of her most popular songs, "Hopelessly Devoted to You," from the 1978 musical romantic comedy Grease.

Clad in a shimmering light pink dress adorned with feathers and fringe, Pink belted out the Newton-John hit flawlessly. Though her opening performance at the show was fast and frenetic as she roller-skated to her new single "Never Gonna Not Dance Again," she kept things slow and simple for the tribute, staying in one area of the stage and singing while images of Newton-John were shown on a screen behind her.

Newton-John first performed "Hopelessly Devoted to You" in Grease when she portrayed Rydell High School student Sandra "Sandy" Olsson and ruminated on her relationship with love interest Danny Zuko (John Travolta). Grease earned an Oscar nomination for the song at the 51st Academy Awards, which Newton-John sang as her first solo song in the movie. The Grease soundtrack is one of the world's best-selling albums to this day.

The British-Australian singer and actress passed away on Aug. 8 at the age of 73 due to complications from breast cancer. Newton-John earned 10 American Music Awards during her career and found great success with songs such as "Physical" and "Magic" throughout the '70s and '80s. She left a legacy of hit songs and acting roles that fans, including Pink, are happy to keep alive.

Speaking to People before her performance, Pink spoke highly of Newton-John, calling her an "icon." "I had the pleasure of being around her several times, and she was as darling as you would imagine," she said. "She was such an icon, and it's a really big honor to be able to sing her music."

