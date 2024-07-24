Pilot Is Lone Survivor After Plane Crashes After Take-Off, Killing 18

A plane took off from Nepal's capital, Kathmandu, and a horrific tragedy followed. Per the Associated Press, the Saurya Airlines flight was heading to Pokhara for maintenance work. Most of the people on board were either mechanics or airline employees. As the plane was taking off, it started to turn right. Suddenly, it wound up crashing into the eastern section of the airport.

"I came out and saw a plane had crashed and there was huge smoke and fire coming out," said Ram Kumar Khatri Chetri, a nearby store owner who was barely 100 meters from the crash site. "There was chaos and confusion. It was just horrible, and there was no way that anyone could just go near the plane and help out when there was so much fire and even explosions."

Everyone on board, barring the pilot, died in the ensuing crash. The death toll was 18 by the end of the tragedy. While the pilot's eyes were wounded in the crash, it was determined that he had no life-threatening injuries. Sasant Katuwal, the co-pilot who lost his life, had been flying for only three years. Katuwal completed his training in France and had just received a visa to go to Germany to further his training.

Katuwal's uncle, Dhyan Bahadur Khadka, said his nephew had a bright future in aviation. "His parents are grieving the loss of their only child. He was unmarried. He was not just tall and handsome, but he was well-behaved."

A Tragic Plane Crash Takes The Lives Of 18 People

Tribhuvan International Airport, Nepal's main airport, was closed for hours as emergency crew and investigators began their work. As of now, a definite cause hasn't been given for the disaster. Social media began flooding with prayers and well wishes for the families and friends of the deceased.

"He is Captain Manish Ratna Shakya, who was rescued alive from the Saurya Airlines plane crash site this morning. He is the only person alive out of the 19 people on board. Let's pray for his recovery," one X (formerly known as Twitter) post read in support of Shakya, the sole survivor. Furthermore, people expressed horror in the wake of the tragedy.

"A video captured moments before the plane crash at Kathmandu, Nepal today. The sight is both haunting and heartbreaking, a stark reminder of the fragility of life. Thoughts and prayers with the families and friends of those affected."