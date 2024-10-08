Pilot Dies After World War I Replica Plane Catches on Fire And Crashes

Brian Coughlin, 60, a pilot, volunteer, and board member of Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome Museum in New York was flying a WWI replica plane during an air show. Unfortunately, just 2,500 feet from where he took off, the plane went down, fatally injuring Coughling who would later die in a hospital. He was the only one on the plane.

While the National Transportation Safety Board is currently investigating the incident, Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome has issued a statement on Instagram. "On October 5, during our Saturday Air Show, one of our aircraft went down off the south end of the runway. Killed in the incident was Brian Coughlin, of Cazenovia, NY, longtime Aerodrome volunteer and Board Member," reads the statement.

"The aircraft was a replica of a WWI Fokker D-VIII. Fire EMS, and law enforcement responded to the scene. We are awaiting their reports," the statement continued. "The Federal Aviation Agency has been informed. Until their investigations conclude, we have no further information. We ask all to respect Brian's memory by not speculating about his death."

The Aerodrome Reacts

Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome later canceled two different events to respect Coughlin's memory. "Please note that in light of recent events the Ghost Tours for this month have been cancelled. We thank you for your understanding at this very difficult time," reads a Facebook post. Another post reads: "The Aerodrome will be CLOSED (show cancelled, museum closed) on SATURDAY OCTOBER 12 so that our Aerodrome staff/volunteers can attend memorial services off site."

This has garnered love and sympathy for Coughlin as well as a positive reaction toward Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome's decision to honor him.

One user said: "I want to express how well the ORA has handled this tragedy. You've done an amazing job to respect Mr. Coughin's legacy, his impact upon the ORA, and this entire community." Another one said: "A fitting tribute for a true legend. My wife and I were there a few weeks before."

Coughlin, son of a WWII veteran, used to fly antique planes on his backyard airstrip. His biography on Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome's website describes him as "instrumental" in restoring several of the museum's antique planes. "He's built several Fokker Triplane replicas, a Fokker DVIII replica, and restored so many other vintage flying machines that we've lost count," adds his biography.