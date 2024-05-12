Pig Kidney Transplant Patient Dies 2 Months After Procedure

In March, a patient underwent a procedure as the first to receive a genetically modified pig kidney transplant. Surgeons were inclined to believe that the kidney would last two years. Two months later, he died.

Rick Slayman went to Massachusetts General Hospital for the operation. The patient previously had a kidney transplant back in 2018. Upon signs of failure, he had to go back on dialysis. When complications arose, the doctors thought to suggest the modified pig transplant.

In a statement, the family thanks the doctors for their hard work and for buying them a little more time with Slayman. "Their enormous efforts leading the xenotransplant gave our family seven more weeks with Rick, and our memories made during that time will remain in our minds and hearts," the family said, "Rick accomplished that goal and his hope and optimism will endure forever.

More on the Pig Kidney Transplant Procedure

NBC News describes the xenotransplantation as 'healing human patients with cells, tissues or organs from animals.' The reason why there have been so many complications with the process over the years is because of how the human immune system reacts. Upon recognizing non-human tissue, the immune system attacks what they consider foreign from the traditional human body. As a result, doctors have tried genetically modifying pigs to approximate human organs.

Initially, there was tons of optimism among the team of doctors. "It really is a groundbreaking milestone," nephrologist Dr. Winfred Williams said. "Should the kidney continue to work well and this is a success, I think it represents a breakthrough in a number of different areas."

The doctors said they didn't have any indication that the procedure was what caused the patient to pass away. After the big procedure, they routinely collected blood samples and monitored him in order to catch any dangerous virus that could have occurred. "His blood pressure, his vital signs are very stable," he said. "He looks almost completely on the way to full recovery."

Even with all the encouraging signs, it is tragic to see Slayman pass after all of his fighting. Here's to hoping that this could be a bridge to the next development.