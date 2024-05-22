Pig Farmer Serial Killer Robert Pickton Brutally Attacked In Prison

Robert Pickton made the headlines for the brutal deaths of more than two dozen women. However, the pig farmer serial killer recently became a victim himself after being attacked in prison. According to the New York Post, an inmate brutally attacked Pickton.

The prison had Pickton, who is 74, in a segregated intervention unit at the maximum-security Port-Cartier Institution. A fellow inmate stabbed Pickton in the skull with a broken broom handle on Sunday. Officials believe the wounds will be fatal. He is in critical condition, but authorities don't expect him to survive.

The police haven't released the name of his attacker. However, they did say that the inmate previously did time in solitary for assaulting his fellow prisoners. The prison is launching an investigation. "The safety and security of institutions is paramount and an investigation into what occurred is currently underway," the Correctional Service of Canada told The Post in a statement.

Pig Farmer Serial Killer Robert Pickton

Picketon gained notoriety for his crimes. The courts convicted him on six counts of second-degree murder. They sentenced him to life in prison with parole possible after 25 years. Authorities originally charged him with the murders of 21 other women. However, authorities didn't pursue those charges in court. In total, investigators discovered DNA from multiple women. Authorities found DNA of 33 women at his pig farm. This DNA matched sex workers that vanished in the 1990s and 2000s as well as other women.

Pickton bragged that he killed more than 49 women, but it's unknown how many he actually killed. Authorities finally arrested him in 2002 after a delay in investigating him. It brought an end to his reign of terror. Families of the victims celebrated the news.

"This news actually gives me a little bit of closure for myself," Cynthia Cardinal, whose sister Georgina Papin was one of Pickton's official victims, said. "I've had all these feelings today. I know it's Georgina. And I know she's happy."

"It's been hard for me not knowing. I would hope that eventually, we get news on Janet because so many people said that she ended up there," Sandra Gagnon, who's sister Janet Henry went missing, also said. "Because a lot of serial killers — people want to get (them) because of what they've done to the women, especially Robert Pickton, when I think about how he murdered the women. It was so brutal."