Pickup Truck Blocked Influencer's Escape Then Would-Be Assassins Opened Fire

An influencer has reported that she got into a car crash after fleeing a man who she believed wanted to kill her in Miami.

Want more from us? Get handpicked stories in your inbox. Join free.

Videos by Wide Open Country

In a video provided by Need To Know, the influencer Muñeca Diamante de Rubí tells her harrowing story while in a hospital bed. Mail Online reports she shared the story to her Instagram audience of almost 3 million followers. However, no such video exists anymore, so it was either taken down or posted to her story and has since expired.

Diamante de Rubí was hospitalized due to crashing into a car after speeding and crossing red lights to escape a would-be assassin on November 6th. She reported that a white car blocked her car off, and a man carrying a "large calibre gun" stepped out the vehicle. She believed he had intent to kill her.

Want more from us? Get handpicked stories in your inbox. Join free.

"The car has been rendered unusable, total losses," she said, as translated by Need To Know. "I crashed into another car, the other person's car was also unusable," she added. The person she hit was not killed, although was likely injured and hospitalized.

The police have been made aware about the incident, she said.

Did Assassins Really Try To Kill The Influencer?

This story has been met with lots of online skepticism. Some believe she's involved in illicit affairs and has brought the assassins on herself. Others think the story is fabricated to justify speeding and hitting another car.

"Influencer, attack, yeh, how about she just crashed and wants the publicity," comments a skeptic.

The influencer is in perfect fine health as of writing. On her story, she's made many posts about her affluent outings. It seems she has bought a new black SUV, and possibly purchased a second car to boot. She last posted last night where she could be seen partying.

She shared that she had broken her nose due to the incident. It seems perfectly the same as it did before the accident, however. It's unclear how much truth there is to this story, although it may not be wise to completely disregard the influencer.

She may have spotted an armed individual if not an assassin. This still could have caused her to panic and crash her car into another. I'm just glad no one got killed.