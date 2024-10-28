Photographer Dies After Accidentally Backing Into Plane's Propeller

A professional photographer was just trying to get the perfect shot when she made a tragic mistake. She accidentally backed into a plane propeller. It turned a fun afternoon into the scene from a horror movie.

37-year-old Amanda Gallagher sadly died after being struck by the active plane propeller. Prior to the accident, she was on the runway at the Air Capital Drop Zone in Suburban Wichita. Gallagher was putting her professional photography skills to good use taking photos of people getting on and off planes.

Unfortunately, she wasn't paying attention to a nearby plane. Moving to get a better hot of the people, she accidentally backed into the blades. As you can image, things quickly took a grisly turn from there. The photographer didn't immediately die from her injuries, but she was severely injured. Staff quickly called emergency services, which rushed her to a nearby hospital.

Sadly, the photographer died from her injuries while there. Gallagher loved photography and ran her own photography business called AG Photography. She frequently showed photos from her own travels but would also frequent the Air Capital Drop Zone in Derby.

Photograph Runs Into Propeller

It's hard not to say that she died doing what she loved. That's what her family says anyways. They said the woman loved skydiving and taking photos. They launched a fundraiser in her honor trying to raise money. So far, they've raised over $6,000. They said that she was "kind, adventurous, creative and beautiful inside and out."

Meanwhile, Cook Airfield shared a statement about the tragedy that happened. They expressed condolences for the family and friends of the photographer.

"Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the young lady who died yesterday after a tragic accident with an airplane propeller on Cook Airfield," the statement read.

It continued, "I wasn't there when it happened, so I will not speculate on what could have or should have happened differently. Just please keep her family, her friends, and her Air Capital Drop Zone family in your prayers and thoughts."

Right now, police are investigating exactly what happened at the airfield that day.