Photo: Paige Spiranac Shows Where She Gets Her Good Looks From

Paige Spiranac certainly knows how to make splashes with her following. The former golfer keeps a strong social media following thanks in part to her overall appeal and good looks. Well now, Spiranac is sharing where she gets her striking features from in a Mother's Day post to her mother Annette.

She wrote below, "Happy Mother's Day to My Best Friend!"

Happy Mother’s Day to my best friend! pic.twitter.com/IKXQe6Z0kP — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) May 12, 2024

However, over on her Instagram posts, Spiranac also shared photos from her mother's modeling past as well. The two are striking as mother and daughter.

Fans were quick to point out that Spiranac took after her mother. One wrote, "Wow ya mum's still got it." Another wrote, "She gets it from her momma." Yet another wrote, "Like mother like daughter," and one person wrote, "Double the trouble! ? didn't fall far ..."

Paige Spiranac Talks Modeling

Besides golfing, Spiranac has made a name for herself with modeling. In 2022, she graced the cover of Maxim's Hot 100 issue. In an interview with the New York Post, Spiranac explained at the time, "It's so funny, my manager called me and she's like, 'You're never going to believe this, but Maxim wants you to do the cover,' and at first, it didn't quite sink in, and then I called her back and I'm like, 'Wait, does that mean I'm No. 1, I made it?'"

She continued, "I just couldn't believe it. Even up to when we did the photo shoot, when the magazine came out, I'm like, I'm still in disbelief that this actually happened," she said. "It's such an honor and I still, to this day, I look at the magazine and I'm like, 'That's not me, I can't believe this happened.'"

Outside of magazine covers, Spiranac shares photos with her millions of followers. "Whenever I just have this gut feeling that I need to say something, I do. I never overthink it, I never second-guess myself. With the body-shaming issue, I felt really sad and icky about it and I knew I had to say something and I'm so happy that I did," she said.

She said that she was proud of the discussion she had. "I know I have a predominantly male audience and that's usually not a topic that's really discussed much with men, and so I really wanted to use it as an opportunity for them to speak freely with me about something that they might be insecure about or uncomfortable," Spiranac said. "The feedback was incredible, it was the most feedback I've ever received on a Story."