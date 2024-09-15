Photo Of Trump Golf Course Suspect Surfaces Online: Report

A photo of the suspect tied to a shooting near Donald Trump on his golf course has allegedly surfaced online. You can check out the photo below.

New York Post And Fox News columnist Karol Markowicz shared the image of the Trump golf course suspect below. The image appears to come from security cameras. She wrote, "Pic of the man in custody after the attempt on Donald Trump in West Palm Beach. This man is 58 years old. I don't have a name yet."

She also added, "The man's social media is filled with recruiting people to go fight for Ukraine, pleas for Taiwan and anti-Israel content. More info soon."

CNN confirmed that the man appeared to be targeting Donald Trump. The former president was at the Trump Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida. @KristenhCNN and also @JohnMillerCNN wrote, "Officials believe the shots fired at Trump International Golf Club were intended for former President Donald Trump, according to sources familiar on the matter."

Donald Trump Targeted

Secret Service reportedly confronted the man after finding him suspicious. They opened fire after believing he had a gun. The suspect then fled. But authorities reportedly apprehend him. Donald Trump Jr. wrote on social media, Again folks! SHOTS FIRED at Trump Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida. An AK-47 was discovered in the bushes, per local law enforcement. The Trump campaign has released a statement confirming former President Trump is safe. A suspect has reportedly been apprehended."

The former president also wasn't harmed.

"President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time," a campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement.

This comes after a initial report said the shooting was unrelated.

"Two people exchanged gunfire outside of Trump International Golf Course West Palm Beach. The shooters were targeting each other, and the gunfire was not targeting Trump, the sources said," the New York Post reported. "Sources said that Trump was never in danger and that the shooting happened in an area outside the club that is known for high crime."

The White House also issued a statement after the incident, "The President and Vice President have been briefed about the security incident at the Trump International Golf Course, where former President Trump was golfing. They are relieved to know that he is safe. They will be kept regularly updated by their team."