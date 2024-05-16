Photo Jon Bon Jovi Isn't Afraid To Roll Up His Sleeves And Washes Dishes To Help Those In Need
Photos By Theo Wargo/Getty Images and X
Jon Bon Jovi has little to prove to anyone. The founder and frontman of the legendary Bon Jovi (which isn't confusing at all) group, Jovi has earned his musical stripes and has a heck of a discography for everyone to enjoy.

But did you know Jovi established the JBJ Soul Kitchen? Not only that, but an old photo recently went viral showing Jovi doing the hard work we often criticize celebrities for seeing as "beneath them."

Jovi's JBJ Soul Kitchen is a Community Restaurant serving paying customers and those in need alike. To pluck directly from the website itself: "A Community Restaurant is a place where both individuals and families can come to enjoy a delicious, locally sourced meal in a warm and welcoming setting while meeting our neighbors. As a Community Restaurant, our mission is not only to serve healthy meals but also to partner with local organizations to provide additional resources, addressing needs beyond food security."

In 2020, Jovi went on The Howard Stern Show and further explained the business, as well as his direct involvement with some of the daily goings-on.

As Jovi states, "The in-need still need to eat, especially now. They don't have a place like the local Y[MCA] to go to the showers. They don't have other restaurants giving them lunch and breakfast. There's an in-need population who need to eat."

Jon Bon Jovi Gives Back To The Community, Proving He's Not Afraid To Do The Hard Work

Remember the time Kim Kardashian had the audacity to tell people to get up and work? This is the polar opposite of that. Jovi opened a restaurant for those in need at the start of the pandemic. Sure, he didn't exactly plan for such a global nightmare, but even then, he felt the need to help people. That means something.

And it never goes unnoticed. Jovi was there in the trenches during one of the darkest periods worldwide in recent human history. Better yet, Jovi didn't scream at the top of his lungs about how charitable he was and how much good he was doing. He let his actions speak louder than any empty words could've.

Truthfully, if we as the "common folk" must glorify and defend celebrities senselessly and ceaselessly, we should do so for those who actually give back to people. ...No, I'm not going to do a cheesy Bon Jovi pun this time.

