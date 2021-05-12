This Tiny Farmhouse Doubles as a Mobile Pop-Up Bar

Your next backyard party just got taken to the next level. Allow me to introduce you to the Philly Yard Bar who will bring this seriously cool pop up bar to any outdoor party. Kerri Marin and her husband Andy are the masterminds behind the traveling pop up which is currently available in Philadelphia, New York and various cities in Florida including Gainsville, Orlando, Tampa, Sarasota, Fort Myers, Naples and Miami.

The 40-person-pop-up bar is perfect for any kind of outdoor event. The Marins have also made sure that you'll have everything your event could possibly need. The bar set up comes fully stocked with a 42" smart TV, bar stools and high top tables, beverage storage, a generator, sound system and more. For your next event, you can take it to any venue of choice which is probably why it's a popular choice for weddings, birthdays, golf outings, corporate events and more. There's plenty of hanging out space provided around the bar so that your event will be the ultimate party.

The bar is BYOB but the cool thing is you're able to work with them on coming up with a custom cocktail menu and they'll tell you exactly how much you need to get for your event. Pretty much all you need to do is go on their website, choose, your location and request your date and location for your event. The Yard Bar will get back to you with availability and you can start coordinating details from there. It's really that simple!

Per its website, mobile yard bars are fully equipped with a generator, hot water, sound system, a flat-screen TV, lighting, plenty of beverage storage, tables, outdoor seating and more.

The rustic wood of the mobile pub makes the set up incredibly picturesque. All you need is a caterer and a florist and you've got a recipe for one heck of a party. For more information on this cool company and how to book, you can visit their website: www.yardbarusa.com.

This story first ran on Aug. 14, 2019.

