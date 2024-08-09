Phil Vassar Says He Died Twice After Heart Attack

Everyone wonders what it's like when you die. Oftentimes, people imagine a big light escorting you into the afterlife. Whether that takes you into heaven, hell, reincarnation, or some other 3rd space, no one truly knows what's next. However, there are plenty of others who can attest to what they experienced when on the brink of death. Phil Vassar reveals firsthand what it's like.

Recently, Phil Vassar speaks with Evan Paul for Taste of Country. There, he reveals that he suffered both a heart attack and a stroke. Moreover, it didn't almost kill him. It did kill him. Now, he's here to tell his side of the tale.

Phil Vassar Details His Brushes With Death

One night, Phil Vassar lounges at his home when genetics finally caught up with him. Thankfully, he had someone at home to tend to him before he ends up in the hospital. "So she started doing CPR until the crew got there and they they brought me back. They had to shock me 11 times and cracked some ribs," Phil recalls. "But I don't remember any of that. But they did a heck of a job getting me back, you know?

Ultimately, it proves to be quite the haze, dying and all. It definitely doesn't help that he suffered a stroke as well. But really, there's no clarity that he gathers from the experience. All of it feels like a distant memory for Phil. "Everybody was like, you know, "Hey, what was it like going, did you go through a tunnel?" I said, "Yeah, I don't remember anything." I just wasn't feeling good before," Vassar emphasizes. "And I don't remember. I was out doing a Christmas tour with Deana Carter right before all that happened. And I don't remember it either."

Thankfully, Phil feels great now and is ready to attack the touring life again. "I'm back on tour... I'm not pounding it like I used to," he says. "I think I did 100 shows that one year... the year I croaked. I appreciate it more, I can tell you that. We appreciate being here, being alive."