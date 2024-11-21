Pharmacist Warns Against Viral Trend: "The 3 Supplements I Would Never Take"

With new viral videos happening everyday, a majority of younger generations get their information from some form of social media. Some of that information is in regards to health. There is always a new tip or trick for better health. One common trend is sharing supplements aimed at improving health. However, one pharmacist warns against this viral trend and shares the 3 supplements that she would never take.

Pharmacist Warns Against Viral Trend

While we are all trying to better our health and make smart choices the constant stream of information and marketing can be overwhelming. One pharmacist shares her opinion on Tiktok as she discloses the three supplements she would never eat herself.

1. Gummy Vitamins

You know those cute and delicious bear-shaped treats? Yea, well it turns out they are not so good for you. Furthermore, the only reason they are delicious is because they are loaded with sugar. Amina the pharmacist stated, "These are just a sugar pill. You might as well go and have a sweet." Then she elaborates that people actually become too fond of them and consume too many. Thus leading to mineral toxicity.

2. General Multivitamins

I know what you may be thinking. How can a multivitamin be bad? It covers all of the bases! Well, that is part of the problem. Amina clarifies, "some of the doses of each nutrient are so low that they hardly have an effect on you." She later argues that you don't need all the vitamins in a multivitamin and that the low dosage makes it less effective at targeting any area you actually do need help in.

3. Skin, Nail, And Hair Vitamin

Amina pharmacist argues against the viral trend of the skin, nail, and hair vitamins as well. She questions, "what do these focus on? Hair, skin, or nails?" Thus proving that one pill really can't solve everything and that a specific, targeted approach is better when it comes to health. Then, she continues on to explain that the most important vitamins in this pack have such a low dosage that they will most likely not have an effect on you at all.