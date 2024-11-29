Pharmacist Reveals 4 Common Drugs That She's Scared To Prescribe

It's a commonly known fact that many pharmaceuticals can come with some pretty nasty side effects. One pharmacist has opened up about just which drugs she's hesitant to prescribe due to the risks.

There are many reasons to be cautious about prescribing certain drugs to patients. The pharmacist explains that it is more than just the side effects that can become a problem. In some cases, patients will overuse a drug, building up tolerance, or lowering their own natural defenses.

Often, with certain medications, patients could become dependent on a drug, needing it to function.

ADHD Medications

These medications, such as Adderall and Ritalin are being used by about 45 million US Americans. Ms Ngo-Hamilton believes that this number is far too high.

These drugs are one of the first a pharmacist will prescribe to anyone with a lack of focus. They are used as party drugs, for hard study sessions, and sometimes just to get by day to day. This isn't, she believes, a healthy approach to the medication.

She worries that people are overmedicating with the drug, using it for its heightened focus, but not paying attention to the dangers. It has some pretty nasty side effects, and the long-term use is still unclear, especially in children.

Chantix

This is a commonly prescribed anti-smoking drug that was handed out to many despite the FDA not knowing the effects on human patients. It turned out that there was a devastating effect on mental health associated with the drugs, making them a risk to prescribe.

Some of the effects found to be a result of Chantix were hostility, agitation, depressed mood, suicidal thoughts, and attempts at suicide. Because of this, Ms. Ngo-Hamilton is scared to freely prescribe the drugs to patients unless serious attention is paid to their history, and due care is given after.

Antibiotics

The issue with prescribing antibiotic drugs to people who don't really need them is the way infections build resistance. When doctors prescribe antibiotics preemptively, it can often cause patients to build resistance to a possible attack later on.

Ms. Ngo-Hamilton says that she is very hesitant to prescribe antibiotic drugs to patients unless she is certain they need them. There has been a huge rise in people developing antibiotic-resistant illnesses due to taking them unnecessarily.

Opioid Drugs

The problem associated with opioids is their addictive nature. They can quickly become the main factor in the reward systems in the brain, causing a dependency that is very hard to kick. Pharmaceutical opioid dependence is one of the biggest gateways into harder drugs across the US.

However, Ms. Ngo-Hamilton says doctors are aware and careful when they prescribe these addictive drugs. "For both a hospital and retail setting, pharmacists should be, and I feel like are, very diligent about evaluating the patient to make sure that the opiate or the benzodiazepine is appropriate for that patient." Due care is given, but things can go wrong. This is one that she, as a professional, is very careful about when she prescribes the drug.