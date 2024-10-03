Teacher Awarded $574K After Getting Fired For Refusing To Use Trans Student’s Pronouns

Teacher Peter Vlaming was awarded $574K because he declined to use a trans student's pronouns, claiming that doing so would be contrary to his religious beliefs. He was fired in 2018.

Vlaming, who formerly taught high school French in West Point, Virginia, said in a statement per the New York Post, "I was wrongfully fired from my teaching job because my religious beliefs put me on a collision course with school administrators who mandated that teachers ascribe to only one perspective on gender identity—their preferred view."

Vlaming added, "I loved teaching French and gracefully tried to accommodate every student in my class, but I couldn't say something that directly violated my conscience."

Here is more on what happened to Peter Vlaming.

Vlaming Tried Only Referring To The Student By Their Name Without Using Pronouns

That Approach Reportedly Got Pushback From The Student, Their Parents, And The School

He was let go from his position because the school superintendent reportedly required him to use pronouns for this student that were different than the ones which aligned with the student's biological gender. He said he could not "in good conscience" agree to do that.

Vlaming tried using the student's given name rather than pronouns. "...[T]he student, his parents and the school said he was required to use male pronouns, claiming refusal would violate the school's anti-discrimination rules," per the Post.

The Settlement That Was Reached With Peter Vlaming

He Got Awarded Money for Legal Fees Plus Damages

Vlamiing, who brought the lawsuit in conjunction with the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), a Christian legal group, was awarded $574,000 for his legal fees and in damages. In addition, he will have the dismissal eliminated from his record.

The School Superintendent Weighed In

Supt. Larry L. Frazier Jr. Seemed Satisfied With The Outcome

Supt, Frazier reportedly told the Washington Post via the New York Post that the manner in which the situation was settled "will not have a negative impact on the students, staff or school community of West Point."

The West Point School Board Has Changed Its Policies

This Development Is Separate From Peter Vlaming's Case

According to The Hill, the West Point School Board will comply with policies enacted at the state level that "allow teachers at Virginia K-12 schools to refer to transgender students by the name and pronouns associated with their sex assigned at birth, rather than their gender identity."

The Alliance Defending Freedom Issued A Statement

The ADF Contends That Peter Vlaming's Rights Were Violated

In a statement, Tyson Langhofer, ADF Senior Counsel said, "Peter wasn't fired for something he said; he was fired for something he couldn't say. The school board violated his First Amendment rights under the Virginia Constitution and commonwealth law."

Langhofer's statement added, "As a teacher, Peter was passionate about the subject he taught, was well-liked by his students, and did his best to accommodate their needs and requests. But he couldn't in good conscience speak messages that he knew were untrue, and no school board or government official can punish someone for that reason."