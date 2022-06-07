Peter Rowan Teams With Molly Tuttle, Lindsay Lou For Ethereal 'From My Mountain (Calling You)'

GRAMMY-winner and pioneering American roots musician Peter Rowan teams up with Molly Tuttle and Lindsay Lou for the ethereal, harmony-laden "From My Mountain (Calling You)," the latest release from Rowan's forthcoming album Calling You From My Mountain (out June 24).

"This song appeared from infinite space while singing with crystal voiced songstress Yungchen Lhamo whose high Himalayan harmonies inspire listeners all over the world," Roward tells Wide Open Country. "After all the recent social isolation and insecurities of the recent years, I knew I had to sing this song. I brought it to my bluegrass compatriots. The joy of playing live music again calls for raising our voices from the mountain tops! Molly Tuttle brings her enriching, passionate voice, singing both lead and harmony; and Lindsay Lou's fine vocal harmonies on the final choruses are the perfect touch!"

Listen to "From My Mountain (Calling You)" below.

Rowan says the new album was inspired by Hank Williams' Luke the Drifter persona.

"When I left Nashville in 1990," Rowan says, "the only country music album I had, besides one Ernest Tubb record, was Hank Williams Sings Luke the Drifter. So, I listened to that all the time on my little turntable, and I just loved that Hank had an alternate ego who was himself but the sentimental-songs-with-a-message side."

A six decade veteran of the music industry and one of Bill Monroe's Blue Grass Boys, Rowan enjoys collaborating with young roots musicians such as Tuttle and Billy Strings.

"I've got a young band, it's fabulous," Rowan says. "They're bursting with ideas. They're in their years of inspiration. They're really quick learners and their ears are wide open because this generation is built on everything we did, dare I say, all those years ago."

Calling You From My Mountain is available for pre-order.

