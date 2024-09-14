Perry Farrell & Dave Navarro of 'Jane's Addiction' Fight at Show

Nothing quite screams rock n' roll like the petty drama between the band members. Squabbles between bandmates exists almost as prominently as the wild lifestyles they maintain off the stage. Apparently, this rings just as true today as it did during rock music's peak years. Evidently, Perry Farrell and Dave Navarro of Jane's Addiction look to bring that feeling back.

Recently, footage releases on Twitter of Perry and Dave getting into a massive scuffle on stage. The former squares up and puffs his chest out against the latter. Dave firmly pushes back against Farrell, clearly looking to avoid the spat. However, the Jane's Addiction frontman doesn't want to calm things down, throwing a forearm back for good measure.

Eventually, staff runs in to break up the pair. However, Perry keeps jawing back at Navarro before he leaves the stage with security. Later in the Twitter thread, it seems like things cool down enough to continue the show. Still, everyone reacts in shock to the dramatic spat between the two. Even Liam Gallagher of Oasis, known for absurd drama with his brother, intervenes to say that they have attitude problems.

Tensions Run High Between Perry Farrell and Dave Navarro

Apparently, this isn't the only time Perry and Dave get into it on the road either. Writer Gabe Echazabal reviews a pretty hectic scene at a Jane's Addiction in Tampa, Florida. He details a sharp performance from the rest of the band, including Dave Navarro. However, the hangup lies with the strange behavior and off kilter performance from Farrell.

Gabe suspects that Perry likely takes the stage that night drunk, rambling to the crowd in lengthy asides. "Farrell launched into many nonsensical rants about cow pastures, mushrooms, surfing, living in Florida, and arguing with his brother about politics, among other undecipherable topics. Chugging from a full bottle of wine throughout the performance, one almost got the feeling that this wasn't the first bottle he'd uncorked for the night," Gabe writes.

Eventually, Dave finally relents and shreds a gnarly guitar chord to get Perry back on track for the rest of the show. If that's any indication, a storm clearly brews from that night and bleeds into their most recent onstage fight.