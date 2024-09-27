People's Choice Country Awards Viewers Weigh In On Machine Gun Kelly's Performance

Machine Gun Kelly's country music experiment continues when he takes the stage at the People's Choice Country Awards. There, he croons Lonely Road, an interpolation of the classic John Denver song Take Me Home, Country Roads. Now, people weigh in on how they feel about his performance.

MGK's devout fanbase love what he brings to the People's Choice stage. Take one Twitter user who says, "Why did I just cry watching this lol? He's such a genius. We are lucky to have him in the music industry."

Conversely, there are those still skeptical about his intentions within country music. For instance, Machine Gun Kelly takes home Cover Song of 2024 for his take on Zach Bryan's song Sun To Me. However, one person in the replies doesn't deem it right to congratulate him on the success. Rather, they laugh and recall how often he switches in and out of genres to find belonging. "Slipknot kicked him out of rock so he went country," they remark.

Machine Gun Kelly Continues His Venture Into Country Music With Performance

This comes on the heels of Machine Gun Kelly giving country music a spin in the next phase of his career. He's done rap music, no longer is he trying the pop stylings of the mid 2010s anymore. Furthermore, the punk rock experiment finally dies down and now MGK is looking for his newest identity to try out.

That's when he finally teases on Instagram his newest venture: country music. In June, MGK posts a cover of Zach Bryan's Sun To Me with his own trademark angst. People in his comments praise him for never staying within a box and branching out. Machine Gun Kelly even gets a cosign from country artist Brantley Gilbert for his willingness to try the genre out.

Afterwards, he premieres his collaboration with friend and country music giant Jelly Roll. They unite for their John Denver inspired tune Lonely Road. Sure, I don't think the song is very good and is very tacky. However, it does certify Machine Gun Kelly with some credentials, allowing him access within Nashville.