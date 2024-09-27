People's Choice Country Awards Viewers Shocked That Surprise Artist Beat Out Beyonce, Miranda Lambert, And Lainey Wilson

The People's Choice Country Awards was already on thin ice with a large chunk of its intended viewership. The event was accused of "not being country enough" -- a common refrain whenever a country awards show appears. This time, people were shocked out of their minds when one relatively fresh country artist beat the likes of Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson, and Beyonce.

Dasha won the Female Song of 2024 award for "Austin (Boots Stop Workin')." Despite being an award decided by the fans, many people hardly expected the outcome. "I wrote this song with a big broken heart with some of my friends," Dasha admitted as she accepted her award.

"[Dasha] was independent. I had no label, no management, and everything has changed this year. Thank you to my OG team, you guys know who you are. Thank you. I love you, I love you." You love to see a truly sweet moment like that play out before your eyes! The indies beating the big dogs -- it's a story the world loves getting behind!

People's Choice Country Awards Leaves People In Awe

"Disappointed... she won over Lainey and Miranda? Country music is going downhill. It's too trendy and pop now," one upset Instagram user says. I'm not even going to joke about "Well, what about Beyonce?!" That's a can of worms I don't feel like dealing with. But, yeah, there's still some runoff indignation from the show "losing the country," so to speak.

"Country music is no where to be found at these awards." Maybe they should stop doing any country awards shows. Y'all are ungrateful! I always used to hate this argument, but if you want the "old country" back, pick up an acoustic guitar, pay for some singing lessons, and do it yourself! Complaining won't fix it -- especially if you proceed to watch the show and give them your viewership!

"DASHA!!! Yes! You deserve every piece of this recognition!" At least some people were happy about Dasha winning! Sheesh, I had to dig deep for that comment! Please, folks -- relax. Go bird-watching or something! Stop spending your time being angry on the internet!